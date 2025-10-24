 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Football Manager 26 Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals Fellowship
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 October 2025 Build 20513655 Edited 24 October 2025 – 13:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Here comes a new update with minor fixes and improvements:

  • fix possible lock in a growing cactus in Desert Pagoda

  • fonts uniformization and optimization (memory improvement)

  • fix erroneous characters in some dialog lines

  • fix teleportation bug during final boss fight

  • bigger triggers for some paintings to get them easier

  • fix conflicting object interations

  • fix missing translation when swimming near coral

  • rebuild the game with new Unity version to avoid potential security breach (see https://unity.com/fr/security/sept-2025-01 for details)

And that's it!

If you found bugs in this new version, feel free to report them in the Steam forums or on my discord.

Thanks a lot for your support!

Have a great day!

Mathias, the dev

Changed files in this update

Depot 1344991
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link