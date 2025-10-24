Hello everyone!

Here comes a new update with minor fixes and improvements:

fix possible lock in a growing cactus in Desert Pagoda

fonts uniformization and optimization (memory improvement)

fix erroneous characters in some dialog lines

fix teleportation bug during final boss fight

bigger triggers for some paintings to get them easier

fix conflicting object interations

fix missing translation when swimming near coral

rebuild the game with new Unity version to avoid potential security breach (see https://unity.com/fr/security/sept-2025-01 for details)

And that's it!

If you found bugs in this new version, feel free to report them in the Steam forums or on my discord.

Thanks a lot for your support!

Have a great day!

Mathias, the dev