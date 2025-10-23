 Skip to content
Major 23 October 2025 Build 20513631 Edited 23 October 2025 – 13:59:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Developer Notes

  • Updates

    • Turkish subtitle support has been added to the game.

    • English dialogues have been completed and integrated into the game.

    • (Coming Soon: Work on Turkish dialogue and voice-overs is ongoing.)

    • The armory has been expanded: Pistol, Rifle, and Submachine Gun are now available.

    • A new melee knife has been added.

  • New Content

    • Five new Survivor levels have been added:

      • Sand

      • Snow

      • Uçmakdüşen

      • Forest (Day)

      • Forest (Night)

    • New enemy types have been added to increase the challenge.

