Developer Notes
Updates
Turkish subtitle support has been added to the game.
English dialogues have been completed and integrated into the game.
(Coming Soon: Work on Turkish dialogue and voice-overs is ongoing.)
The armory has been expanded: Pistol, Rifle, and Submachine Gun are now available.
A new melee knife has been added.
New Content
Five new Survivor levels have been added:
Sand
Snow
Uçmakdüşen
Forest (Day)
Forest (Night)
New enemy types have been added to increase the challenge.
Changed files in this update