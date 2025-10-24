Hey everyone!

We released a quick update prior to the weekend 😎

The main change is a balancing adjustment on Tahuk as it was a bit too much to have 4k science on turn 74... Thanks, GiotisFilopanos, for the save 👏

[Version 0.72. 159705]

Tahuk

​Fixed a balancing issue with Tahuks crazy science (Thanks to GiotisFilopanos for the report and the save!)

Surveyor councilor’s effect changes from +50% FIDSIA on Improvements to -10% Industry cost on Improvements.

Monastic Mind councilor’s effect changes from +50% Science & -25% Influence on City to +2 Science & -2 Influence on Scribes.

Divine Oculum effect reduced from +10 to +8 Science.

Divine Oculum adjacency effect reduced from +10 to +4 Science for each adjacent Laboratory district.



Other

Fixed corruption from Tormented counted twice

Fixed a technical issue with hints

Enjoy the weekend!

Please share your feedback after trying the new update, Into Battle.

Into Battle Update

Yesterday we released our first big update in the game.

