 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Counter-Strike 2 Escape From Duckov Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 October 2025 Build 20513455 Edited 23 October 2025 – 14:09:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Fixed a major bug where you could load a game and still navigate the main menu (Thank you Sergiu)
-Fixed a major bug affecting certain puzzles within the Pyramid (Thank you erulairy)
-Fixed a visual bug when deleting a savefile
[Note: the colors are a bit off/inconsistent; I will change them later on]
-Fixed an echo within Petra that ended way too soon
-Fixed a hole in the Apologue Cave
-Fixed two antennas turning on incorrectly
-Certain duplicate puzzles now solve their twin to avoid confusion
-Fixed a couple of shadow issues here and there (still many present in the game)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3734211
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link