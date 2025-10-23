-Fixed a major bug where you could load a game and still navigate the main menu (Thank you Sergiu)

-Fixed a major bug affecting certain puzzles within the Pyramid (Thank you erulairy)

-Fixed a visual bug when deleting a savefile

[Note: the colors are a bit off/inconsistent; I will change them later on]

-Fixed an echo within Petra that ended way too soon

-Fixed a hole in the Apologue Cave

-Fixed two antennas turning on incorrectly

-Certain duplicate puzzles now solve their twin to avoid confusion

-Fixed a couple of shadow issues here and there (still many present in the game)