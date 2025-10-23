-Fixed a major bug where you could load a game and still navigate the main menu (Thank you Sergiu)
-Fixed a major bug affecting certain puzzles within the Pyramid (Thank you erulairy)
-Fixed a visual bug when deleting a savefile
[Note: the colors are a bit off/inconsistent; I will change them later on]
-Fixed an echo within Petra that ended way too soon
-Fixed a hole in the Apologue Cave
-Fixed two antennas turning on incorrectly
-Certain duplicate puzzles now solve their twin to avoid confusion
-Fixed a couple of shadow issues here and there (still many present in the game)
Emergency hotfix 0.7.0c 23rd October
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update