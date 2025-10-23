Audio and Lighting
Attack sounds now vary depending on the weapon used.
Fixed lighting issues in the cemetery.
Gameplay
Beasts can now keep their torch in stock when returning to their knight form.
Added manual FPS settings (30 / 60 / 120 / 144 / 240).
Added automatic saving of display settings: they are now restored when launching the game.
Fixed an issue where the “Health drained” text remained on screen after transforming.
Fixed a bug where a transformed Beast dropped its weapon, which could no longer be picked up.
Slightly increased the spear’s collision box.
Fixed visual overflow on some screens.
Weapons
Various spear bug fixes: disappearance, blocked attacks, and torch interference.
Fixed a mesh issue on the wand.
Quests
New bonus quest: Talk with the dead.
Fixed the “Find the rune” quest, which is now clearer in its objective.
Changed files in this update