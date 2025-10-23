Fixed lighting issues in the cemetery.

Attack sounds now vary depending on the weapon used.

Beasts can now keep their torch in stock when returning to their knight form.

Added manual FPS settings (30 / 60 / 120 / 144 / 240).

Added automatic saving of display settings: they are now restored when launching the game.

Fixed an issue where the “Health drained” text remained on screen after transforming.

Fixed a bug where a transformed Beast dropped its weapon, which could no longer be picked up.

Slightly increased the spear’s collision box.