23 October 2025 Build 20513350 Edited 23 October 2025 – 14:09:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Audio and Lighting

  • Attack sounds now vary depending on the weapon used.

  • Fixed lighting issues in the cemetery.

Gameplay

  • Beasts can now keep their torch in stock when returning to their knight form.

  • Added manual FPS settings (30 / 60 / 120 / 144 / 240).

  • Added automatic saving of display settings: they are now restored when launching the game.

  • Fixed an issue where the “Health drained” text remained on screen after transforming.

  • Fixed a bug where a transformed Beast dropped its weapon, which could no longer be picked up.

  • Slightly increased the spear’s collision box.

  • Fixed visual overflow on some screens.

Weapons

  • Various spear bug fixes: disappearance, blocked attacks, and torch interference.

  • Fixed a mesh issue on the wand.

Quests

  • New bonus quest: Talk with the dead.

  • Fixed the “Find the rune” quest, which is now clearer in its objective.

