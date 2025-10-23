FLYBOYZ! YOU'Z REDDY?

The wait is over... time to fly 🚁

Grab the latest Speed Freeks update and play to unlock the new Deffkopta vehicle.

You'll need to travel 70 km in any vehicle to do so (don't worry, it doesn't take long - you can track progress in the Challenges menu)

Once you start flying around with the Deffkopta you'll notice that it controls a lot differently to any of the game's wheeled vehicles.

"No zoggin' guff, ya scrap fer brainz"

Well, the huge difference is that you can strafe from side to side, and you glide off of jumps/cliffs. You'll be rethinking the way you traverse the game's maps because of how different this vehicle is - in a great way.

This agile little fella also has a variety of weapons / abilities:

Kopta Rokkits which are consistently fired out of the front of the vehicle

Spinnin' Blades which is a smashin' n' slicin' melee attack, but also a movement ability

Deff From Above which is a single large bomb dropped from the bottom of the Kopta, causing decent damage and lifting enemies off the ground in a large radius

Kopta Control which lets you fly the Kopta closer to the ground for better chance at melee attacks, but also maneuvering under low objects like arches/tunnels

DA MAPS 🗺️

You'll be flyin' the Deffkopta through two new Maps for each of the main modes.

Kill Konvoy - Scrap in Da Yard is a giant scrapyard full of verticality that leads into a deep trench.

Deff Rally - Deff Gorge is a snowy version of the Kill Konvoy map Da Gorge, which has players racing through checkpoints - including a forest race full of corner drifting. If you like tight racing, this is the map for you.

Balancing changes, bug fixes and more. Point yer peepers below...

VEHICLES ⚙️

GENERAL

Wartrike Boomsticks, Scrapjet wing missiles, and Trukk main turret all can aim up to 80 degrees so they can interact with Deffkopta more easily

BOOMDAKKA SNAZZWAGON

Mek Speshul Burst fire rate reduced to 0.9 (from 1), damage decreased to 2 (from 2.2)

The much requested nerf to the Snazzwagon's alt weapon has arrived!

DEFFKILLA WARTRIKE

Speed reduced to 94.5 (from 99), now the same as the Shokkjump Dragsta

The Wartrike's ludicrous bomb delivering ability has been toned down a bit.

MEGATRAKK SCRAPJET

Fixed Scrapjet missiles frequently getting out of sync and dealing no damage

Missile proximity fuse increased to 3 (from 2), impact radius increased to 13 (from 10)

Recoil Rokkit cooldown reduced to 6 (from 8)

Rokkit Kannon damage increased to 30 (from 25)

The Scrapjet's two secondary weapons have been made more effective, either dealing more damage or getting shorter cooldowns, and the missiles hit much more consistently now. We'll keep an eye on the changes for balancing purposes.

SHOKKJUMP DRAGSTA

Fixed Dragsta missiles not firing in certain conditions

MISCELLANEOUS

We added some killer new 🎵 MENU MUSIC 🎵

Produced by our resident sound guys / musicians, Cave Bat 💪 (We'll be adding this song to the Soundtrakk DLC as well)

Added a fix for preserving windowed screen mode

Trukk now has Ork VO comments play sometimes when using abilities (as they do for other vehicles)

Kustom Rally now supports up to 16 players instead of 8

Many small optimizations to ingame assets

Match Balancing ⚖️

You can now switch to the losing team at any time, as long as an empty slot is open

This is an experiment to see how it not only affects balance, but also gives friends a chance to put themselves on the same team (a workaround for the lack of a party system right now)

Player skill rating (used for balancing) now only considers the last 20 matches played

This keeps the skill rating relatively recent and more relevant.

In order to update skill rating, a player must be part of a match with 6+ human players for at least 75% of the duration

Skill rating now increases logarithmically, and there is a hard cap to make sure players don't falsely become god-tier rating and cause lopsided matches

Teams are now less likely to be balanced with a different amount of players on each team

Fixed a bug where opting out of leaderboard tracking also froze your skill rating

User Interface

Added modifiers to the game browser legend for clarity

Added "GAME ENDING" text to game browser entry when the progress bar is red and the match is not joinable

Added a medal for finishing a capture point race in Deff Rally

Removed Quick Match option in PLAY GAME, as Game Browser is the optimal way of joining matches

General UI texture optimization, improvement and clean up pass

Maps

Some art tweaks to Da Gorge which are also present in the new Deff Rally - Deff Gorge

Improved performance on Da Dust Up and Da Gorge for lower end settings

🚨 STEAM DECK 🚨

Currently there is a severe issue with Steam Deck performance that we couldn't figure out before this patch was going live, so we're still looking into it and think we have a lead on when the issue started, which helps us narrow down the cause

Apologies for the Steam Deck issues, we're on it though and will hopefully have some good news soon 👍

LEVEL EDITOR 🛠️ (coming soon)

Don't forget that next month's update will bring the much anticipated Level Editor and cloud Workshop support to share / download community creations.

You can see the buttons for these features are greyed out in the latest build, but they are already fully functional - just we're adding more functionality and polish before we release it.

So excited for this massive feature. Some madlad testers have already created a plethora of amazing maps and races, the latest more insane than the last.

New WAAAGH! PATH

Also coming with the Level Editor update will be another WAAAGH! Path, complete with a plethora of new items to unlock including clan kits and valuable pit bosses.

Plus there's a new menu scene theme with Deffkoptas flying around. It's awesome.

If you can guess who the next Pit Boss crew will be, we'll give you a free Speed Freeks Soundtrakk DLC 🎵🔥

Hint: it's from an official Warhammer miniature pack.

ALT WEAPONS 🔫

And we'll be releasing more alternative versions of weapons for a bunch of vehicles, so you'll have even more ways to play.

In the meantime, we hope you enjoy playing with the Deffkopta as much as we've been having fun making it!

We look forward to seeing you gits buzzin' around ingame.



We've got an active and dedicated community already on the official SF Discord, so smash your way onto it if you fancy chatting and playing with other gits

JOIN DA DISCORD