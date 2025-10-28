With the end of 2025 Pro Motocross release schedule finished, we have stepped into a very busy part of our road map for Legends Season 4, which will see new tracks, and customization as well as the release of lots of features that we've been working on in the background. In a few weeks, two new environments will release in the Redline Ridge Finals DLC pack, but today we're stoked to add two brand new features to the game: Gear Presets, and Tuning 2.0.

Tuning 2.0 - The roll out for the new tuning system will take place in increments over the course of a few updates. With tuning having such a large effect on the gameplay meta, it would be disastrous if we had to have to roll the feature back after it's release. This will allow us to make sure that the tuning values for each category is perfect before we move on to the next. For this update, the new Tuning 2.0 feature will only be available on the Experimental bike class, with Suspension and Gearing categories available for tweaking. Feedback will be VERY important to us, so make sure you jump into our Discord, and let the Rainbow Studios team know what you like and want to see changed in this new feature.

Rider Presets - This is a quality of life improvement that you've been requesting for a long time, that will let you save your favorite rider gear sets so that you don't have to build them out from head to toe every single time you want to use them. Hopefully this will help you organize that messy locker. Once we've been able to gather some feedback on the system, we may bring this over to the Garage as well, so make sure to let us know if that's something you want to see rolled out.

Additions & Updates

Rider Presets Looking to try on something new to wear in the Locker, but don't want to lose your current setup? Pop into the new Rider Presets menu to save up to 16 of your favorite looks. Each preset stores a unique set of gear, colors, appearance, name, and number.

Vehicle Tuning 2.0 Hop onto a Pro Physics MX 450F to test out Gearing and Suspension settings in a completely new, more detailed Tuning system. Create multiple tuning profiles for use in any environment or event type using detailed real-world physics parameters. Tuning 2.0 is a work-in-progress for Experimental Classes Only. We plan to add more settings and more data visualization over the upcoming patches.

ATV Customization ATV customization support continues! Check out classic Factory Effex Evo kits for Kawasaki, Suzuki, and Honda. Also get new ATV kits from Primal Graphics! Washington for Yamaha and Living Color for Kawasaki. And settle into QuadTech Super Grip seats for all base game and OEM DLC ATVs.

Rider Customization Head to the Locker for new Cafe and Tidal gear sets from Canvas MX! Or if you're looking for something fun, pull on Painter or Overalls. Just in time for Halloween!



Fixes & Improvements

Gameplay Deformation fidelity is improved across all 2025 Pro Motocross tracks.

UI A large amount of menu text is changed from all upper-case lettering to mixed-case lettering.



Known Issues