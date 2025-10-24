It looks like *Vampire Survivors*, but it plays like *Starnaut*.



Three iconic stages from *Vampire Survivors*—“Mad Forest,” “Inlaid Library,” and “Dairy Plant”—will appear in *Starnaut*.

Within each stage, players will encounter new “Companion Rescue” events featuring visual effects inspired by *Vampire Survivors*.

While capturing the spirit of *Vampire Survivors*, this collaboration introduces new gameplay strategies that differ from the main *Starnaut* experience.

Collaboration PV link

Release Schedule:

- October 24, 2025: Mad Forest

- November , 2025: Inlaid Library & Dairy Plant

Availability: Free update

Platform: Steam

■ Creator’s Comment

Sawaki Takeyasu (Game Director / Crim Co., Ltd.)

“The moment I saw *Vampire Survivors*, I thought, ‘I want to make this in 3D!’

I never imagined the original creators would not only approve but also agree to collaborate.

Although *Starnaut* is a 3D game, this collaboration intentionally brings back a 2D-like presentation—with a few surprises that will make you go ‘Oh!’

Please look forward to it.”

Luca Galante (Vampire Survivors Creator/poncle)

I grew up playing with Takeyasu San beautiful characters and monsters. The fact that he enjoyed a game I made as far as he wanted to make an homage, I felt honored and very happy. I look forward working with him again.

■ About Starnaut

*Starnaut* is a 3D action roguelike game that follows Copias, a traveler journeying across multidimensional worlds in search of Earth’s revival.

The game combines an emotional narrative with the exhilarating satisfaction of defeating massive waves of enemies.





Steam Page:

■ About Vampire Survivors

*Vampire Survivors*, developed and published by poncle, is a “time survival” action game where players face endless waves of enemies.

Its simple controls, explosive enemy swarms, and addictive progression have earned it worldwide acclaim.





Steam Page: