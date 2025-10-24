It looks like *Vampire Survivors*, but it plays like *Starnaut*.
Three iconic stages from *Vampire Survivors*—“Mad Forest,” “Inlaid Library,” and “Dairy Plant”—will appear in *Starnaut*.
Within each stage, players will encounter new “Companion Rescue” events featuring visual effects inspired by *Vampire Survivors*.
While capturing the spirit of *Vampire Survivors*, this collaboration introduces new gameplay strategies that differ from the main *Starnaut* experience.
Release Schedule:
- October 24, 2025: Mad Forest
- November , 2025: Inlaid Library & Dairy Plant
Availability: Free update
Platform: Steam
■ Creator’s Comment
Sawaki Takeyasu (Game Director / Crim Co., Ltd.)
“The moment I saw *Vampire Survivors*, I thought, ‘I want to make this in 3D!’
I never imagined the original creators would not only approve but also agree to collaborate.
Although *Starnaut* is a 3D game, this collaboration intentionally brings back a 2D-like presentation—with a few surprises that will make you go ‘Oh!’
Please look forward to it.”
Luca Galante (Vampire Survivors Creator/poncle)
I grew up playing with Takeyasu San beautiful characters and monsters. The fact that he enjoyed a game I made as far as he wanted to make an homage, I felt honored and very happy. I look forward working with him again.
■ About Starnaut
*Starnaut* is a 3D action roguelike game that follows Copias, a traveler journeying across multidimensional worlds in search of Earth’s revival.
The game combines an emotional narrative with the exhilarating satisfaction of defeating massive waves of enemies.
Steam Page:Official X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/Starnaut_info
■ About Vampire Survivors
*Vampire Survivors*, developed and published by poncle, is a “time survival” action game where players face endless waves of enemies.
Its simple controls, explosive enemy swarms, and addictive progression have earned it worldwide acclaim.
Steam Page:Official X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/poncle_vampire
