Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Fellowship Escape From Duckov
Major 24 October 2025 Build 20513313 Edited 24 October 2025 – 04:59:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It looks like *Vampire Survivors*, but it plays like *Starnaut*.


Three iconic stages from *Vampire Survivors*—“Mad Forest,” “Inlaid Library,” and “Dairy Plant”—will appear in *Starnaut*.
Within each stage, players will encounter new “Companion Rescue” events featuring visual effects inspired by *Vampire Survivors*.
While capturing the spirit of *Vampire Survivors*, this collaboration introduces new gameplay strategies that differ from the main *Starnaut* experience.

Collaboration PV link　　

https://youtu.be/--gkUr3-T4o

Release Schedule:
- October 24, 2025: Mad Forest
- November , 2025: Inlaid Library & Dairy Plant

Availability: Free update

Platform: Steam

■ Creator’s Comment

Sawaki Takeyasu (Game Director / Crim Co., Ltd.)

“The moment I saw *Vampire Survivors*, I thought, ‘I want to make this in 3D!’
I never imagined the original creators would not only approve but also agree to collaborate.
Although *Starnaut* is a 3D game, this collaboration intentionally brings back a 2D-like presentation—with a few surprises that will make you go ‘Oh!’
Please look forward to it.”

Luca Galante (Vampire Survivors Creator/poncle)

I grew up playing with Takeyasu San beautiful characters and monsters. The fact that he enjoyed a game I made as far as he wanted to make an homage, I felt honored and very happy. I look forward working with him again.

■ About Starnaut

*Starnaut* is a 3D action roguelike game that follows Copias, a traveler journeying across multidimensional worlds in search of Earth’s revival.
The game combines an emotional narrative with the exhilarating satisfaction of defeating massive waves of enemies.

Steam Page:

Official X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/Starnaut_info

■ About Vampire Survivors

*Vampire Survivors*, developed and published by poncle, is a “time survival” action game where players face endless waves of enemies.
Its simple controls, explosive enemy swarms, and addictive progression have earned it worldwide acclaim.

Steam Page:

Official X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/poncle_vampire

