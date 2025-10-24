 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20513197 Edited 24 October 2025 – 08:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


The following changes were made to the game during maintenance today:

🔹Candies obtained from previous events have been converted at a rate of 1 candy = 3 gold. Players who had more than 10,000 candies will also receive 1 pumpkin.

Have a nice game!

Changed files in this update

Windows Sphere III: Enchanted World Ru Depot 397041
  • Loading history…
