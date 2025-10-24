24.10.2025 game update
Update notes via Steam Community
The following changes were made to the game during maintenance today:
🔹Candies obtained from previous events have been converted at a rate of 1 candy = 3 gold. Players who had more than 10,000 candies will also receive 1 pumpkin.
