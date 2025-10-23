The first post-launch update for the Break-In is now live! It features some long awaited levels and items, so I hope you enjoy playing. I'm delighted that I can continue working on the game and bringing new updates. Here's a breakdown of what's included!

Museum Level

I want to preface this by saying that I started working on this level a while ago, and it was not inspired by the Louvre heist which happened a few days ago. Although the coincidence is understandable suspicious. The museum features 4 different exhibits, ranging from ancient history to natural history, and capped off by the enormous T-Rex skeleton in the center! It is, of course, stealable, but it's a big challenge to any burglary squad. The museum also contains a vault full of relics, but it's very well guarded and there are alarms everywhere. Be careful!

Train Level

The wild west train heist is here! I don't know if you traveled back in time, or are just harassing some train reenactment enthusiasts, but either way you're about to burglarise a moving train. Sneak or fight your way through passenger cars and freight cars to the front of the train to crack open the vault! Then struggle to get everything back to your getaway vehicle in the rear. Watch behind you for the cops!

New Items

As well as the new levels, there are a few long-awaited items added in this update.

The Keycard Hacker can replicate any keycard simply by pressing it to the card reader, allowing you to bypass them. It takes a bit of time though, so make sure you're in a safe place while you wait!

The Retina Copier scans an NPCs face to get a copy of their retina. Just touch it against their head and wait for it to turn green (or just throw it at their head from a distance), and then it can be used to bypass retina scanners.

The Night-Vision Goggles allow you to see in the dark and live out your splinter cell dreams. Just put them on your head and activate them with trigger or left click, and leave the flashlights at home!

Cosmetics

To fit the theme of the train heist, I have also added some cowboy style clothes to the cosmetics menu. There is also a new secret cosmetic to be found, so good luck!

That's all for this update, I hope you enjoy the new content! For future updates, I'm planning on focusing on new maps, maybe around a theme. Let me know in the comments if there's anything you'd like to see in the game! And thank you to everyone in the discord server who suggested the items which made it into this update!