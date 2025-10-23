General Improvements
Decreased the size of the controls UI within the Case Board for better readability and layout balance.
Performed general project cleanup and code optimisation to improve stability and performance.
Added overhead lighting to increase brightness in the locker room.
Adjusted and fixed various light sources around the club for better overall scene consistency.
Case Board Updates
Created a system that allows POI statement forms to be added as evidence on the Case Board.
Added functionality to drag and drop evidence and POI statement forms directly from the directory onto the Case Board.
Smoothed out the movement when dragging evidence items on the Case Board to make placement more fluid and natural.
Gameplay and Environment
The doors to the service tunnel are now locked until that section of the game is reached. This change prevents early access and maintains narrative immersion for later story progression.
Fixed a bug where the blood around Alex’s corpse would appear during the CCTV cutscene.
Modified the VFX on Alex's corpse’s fingers to be more precise and visually consistent.
Added images for items found in containers that the player will not be photographing, improving clarity and presentation.
Audio and Music
Implemented new music across all minigames to enhance atmosphere and pacing.
Added new voice-over lines from Hughes for the following interactions:
Collecting the knife
Collecting the footprint
Collecting the substance
Successfully completing the fingerprint minigame
Successfully completing the chemical analysis minigame
