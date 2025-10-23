 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20513098 Edited 23 October 2025 – 14:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

General Improvements

  • Decreased the size of the controls UI within the Case Board for better readability and layout balance.

  • Performed general project cleanup and code optimisation to improve stability and performance.

  • Added overhead lighting to increase brightness in the locker room.

  • Adjusted and fixed various light sources around the club for better overall scene consistency.

Case Board Updates

  • Created a system that allows POI statement forms to be added as evidence on the Case Board.

  • Added functionality to drag and drop evidence and POI statement forms directly from the directory onto the Case Board.

  • Smoothed out the movement when dragging evidence items on the Case Board to make placement more fluid and natural.

Gameplay and Environment

  • The doors to the service tunnel are now locked until that section of the game is reached. This change prevents early access and maintains narrative immersion for later story progression.

  • Fixed a bug where the blood around Alex’s corpse would appear during the CCTV cutscene.

  • Modified the VFX on Alex's corpse’s fingers to be more precise and visually consistent.

  • Added images for items found in containers that the player will not be photographing, improving clarity and presentation.

Audio and Music

  • Implemented new music across all minigames to enhance atmosphere and pacing.

  • Added new voice-over lines from Hughes for the following interactions:

    • Collecting the knife

    • Collecting the footprint

    • Collecting the substance

    • Successfully completing the fingerprint minigame

    • Successfully completing the chemical analysis minigame

Changed files in this update

Depot 2284721
