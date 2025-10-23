Adjusted and fixed various light sources around the club for better overall scene consistency.

Added overhead lighting to increase brightness in the locker room.

Performed general project cleanup and code optimisation to improve stability and performance.

Decreased the size of the controls UI within the Case Board for better readability and layout balance.

Smoothed out the movement when dragging evidence items on the Case Board to make placement more fluid and natural.

Added functionality to drag and drop evidence and POI statement forms directly from the directory onto the Case Board.

Created a system that allows POI statement forms to be added as evidence on the Case Board.

The doors to the service tunnel are now locked until that section of the game is reached. This change prevents early access and maintains narrative immersion for later story progression.

Fixed a bug where the blood around Alex’s corpse would appear during the CCTV cutscene.

Modified the VFX on Alex's corpse’s fingers to be more precise and visually consistent.