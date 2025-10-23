 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Football Manager 26 Escape From Duckov Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 October 2025 Build 20513040 Edited 23 October 2025 – 13:13:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Content:

- Added multiple languages to the game (AI-generated translations). These translations will be improved over time.

- Added languages: Chinese, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish.

Fixes:

- Fixed several objects not being detected by the navigator’s detector.

- Fixed various effects that were no longer triggering correctly.

- Fixed a crash that occurred when the robot collected the artifact.

- Fixed an aiming issue when reloading while aiming down sights.

Thank you for your support!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3724751
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link