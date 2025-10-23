New Content:
- Added multiple languages to the game (AI-generated translations). These translations will be improved over time.
- Added languages: Chinese, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish.
Fixes:
- Fixed several objects not being detected by the navigator’s detector.
- Fixed various effects that were no longer triggering correctly.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when the robot collected the artifact.
- Fixed an aiming issue when reloading while aiming down sights.
Thank you for your support!
Changed files in this update