New Content:



- Added multiple languages to the game (AI-generated translations). These translations will be improved over time.

- Added languages: Chinese, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish.

Fixes:



- Fixed several objects not being detected by the navigator’s detector.

- Fixed various effects that were no longer triggering correctly.

- Fixed a crash that occurred when the robot collected the artifact.

- Fixed an aiming issue when reloading while aiming down sights.



Thank you for your support!