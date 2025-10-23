 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20513031 Edited 23 October 2025 – 14:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • The landmines and Void Skull/Spirit Skull/Ghost Skull (from Slaughterhouse) that you deploy will now be saved. They won't go away until they explode or run out of charges.

  • The Laser sight sold by Hans is now much cheaper to make it more available for starting player

  • The Dirty Shovel's swing speed is increased to make it a little easier to use.

  • Auto-Aim control scheme is now the default to make initial experience more consistent. Also updated the tutorial to explain better the difference between control schemes.

Changed files in this update

