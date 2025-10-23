The landmines and Void Skull/Spirit Skull/Ghost Skull (from Slaughterhouse) that you deploy will now be saved. They won't go away until they explode or run out of charges.
The Laser sight sold by Hans is now much cheaper to make it more available for starting player
The Dirty Shovel's swing speed is increased to make it a little easier to use.
Auto-Aim control scheme is now the default to make initial experience more consistent. Also updated the tutorial to explain better the difference between control schemes.
Update 1.94-9 Patch Notes
