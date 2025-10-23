 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20513005 Edited 23 October 2025 – 14:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dual-character interactions:

Fixed display errors when switching objects during dual-character interactions

Adjusted the relative positions of characters and scenes in dual-character interactions

Fixed mouth movement errors during dual-character interactions

Adjusted certain voice lines used in dual-character interactions

Story & Quests:

Fixed issues where some story characters disappeared or became stuck

Fixed abnormal lighting and shadow issues on characters

Fixed dialogue errors in Photo Mode

Fixed plant-related errors in certain story scenes

Other Fixes:

Fixed English and Japanese subtitle errors

Fixed several scene textures to improve performance and stability

Various minor bug fixes

Optimization:

Integrated and optimized certain models to improve overall game performance and stability

