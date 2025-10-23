Dual-character interactions:
Fixed display errors when switching objects during dual-character interactions
Adjusted the relative positions of characters and scenes in dual-character interactions
Fixed mouth movement errors during dual-character interactions
Adjusted certain voice lines used in dual-character interactions
Story & Quests:
Fixed issues where some story characters disappeared or became stuck
Fixed abnormal lighting and shadow issues on characters
Fixed dialogue errors in Photo Mode
Fixed plant-related errors in certain story scenes
Other Fixes:
Fixed English and Japanese subtitle errors
Fixed several scene textures to improve performance and stability
Various minor bug fixes
Optimization:
Integrated and optimized certain models to improve overall game performance and stability
