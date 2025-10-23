Greetings from Blackreef!

This hotfix turned out to be a bit tricky. We are aware that some minor translation mistakes or small additional issues may still exist, but we believe most major problems have now been resolved. The main focus of this update was the issue with the Scraper Tool, and actually several other tools including the pipe, getting stuck or freezing. This problem has now been fixed. In addition, a few small optimizations were made to improve FPS performance.

With the seventh hotfix, we can say that we have now completed the first week since launch. This also means that there will no longer be frequent small hotfixes. Instead, we will move to a new period with larger updates that include both bug fixes and new mechanics or content additions.

As mentioned in the roadmap, the first major update we will begin working on will feature Gülcemal, new licenses, and a few small surprises.

We have made it through the first week with all its ups and downs, and I would like to express my sincere thanks to each and every one of you who has been with us through this process. From now on, you can expect less frequent but more substantial and content-rich updates.

See you in the next update.

Two Nomads Studio