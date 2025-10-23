Experimental_UE5 0.1.16495
Additions
Added and updated many help texts for various behavior instructions
Show tooltips on icons inlined in text (for example in the codex or in the tutorial)
Changes
Removed alien foundation
Robot basic tech tree (tier 1) techs reduced research time and ingredients
Increased enemy Mortako spawn rate at higher difficulty
Updated tooltips for custom map settings
Fixes
Allow dragging of behavior parameters from the name text and not only from the small box background area below it
Abort behavior components on units changing ownership due to Hacking Tool component (fixes issues with behavior editor on hacked units not working and multiplayer potentially going out of sync)
Fix loading a save, which had a mod corrupt the map settings table, overwrite the frontend (main menu) state
Ignore frontend (main menu) state if it was overwritten by a non-frontend state (avoid not being able to load the main menu)
Changed depots in experimental_ue5 branch