Show tooltips on icons inlined in text (for example in the codex or in the tutorial)

Added and updated many help texts for various behavior instructions

Allow dragging of behavior parameters from the name text and not only from the small box background area below it

Abort behavior components on units changing ownership due to Hacking Tool component (fixes issues with behavior editor on hacked units not working and multiplayer potentially going out of sync)

Fix loading a save, which had a mod corrupt the map settings table, overwrite the frontend (main menu) state