 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Counter-Strike 2 Escape From Duckov Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 October 2025 Build 20512944 Edited 23 October 2025 – 14:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Experimental_UE5 0.1.16495

Additions

  • Added and updated many help texts for various behavior instructions

  • Show tooltips on icons inlined in text (for example in the codex or in the tutorial)

Changes

  • Removed alien foundation

  • Robot basic tech tree (tier 1) techs reduced research time and ingredients

  • Increased enemy Mortako spawn rate at higher difficulty

  • Updated tooltips for custom map settings

Fixes

  • Allow dragging of behavior parameters from the name text and not only from the small box background area below it

  • Abort behavior components on units changing ownership due to Hacking Tool component (fixes issues with behavior editor on hacked units not working and multiplayer potentially going out of sync)

  • Fix loading a save, which had a mod corrupt the map settings table, overwrite the frontend (main menu) state

  • Ignore frontend (main menu) state if it was overwritten by a non-frontend state (avoid not being able to load the main menu)

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1450900/view/542245629679632694

Changed depots in experimental_ue5 branch

View more data in app history for build 20512944
Windows 64-bit Depot 1450901
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link