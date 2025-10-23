🔧 Hotfix for Yesterday’s Update
A small patch addressing keybinding and UI issues:
Interaction & Equip keys now display correctly when using custom bindings — the system was reading them properly but showing default keys.
Lockpicking now respects player-assigned keys for rotation, including arrow keys (previously intercepted by the engine’s UI navigation).
Fixed duplicate widget instances that could completely block interaction.
For now, exiting is only possible via the Exit button — Escape key support is coming soon, with proper custom binding handling.
Custom key support is nearly complete! Wider testing is underway, and controller support is on the horizon.
Additional fixes are in progress.
Thanks for your feedback and patience — more improvements coming soon!
Changed files in this update