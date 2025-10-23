 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20512887 Edited 23 October 2025 – 13:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔧 Hotfix for Yesterday’s Update

A small patch addressing keybinding and UI issues:

  • Interaction & Equip keys now display correctly when using custom bindings — the system was reading them properly but showing default keys.

  • Lockpicking now respects player-assigned keys for rotation, including arrow keys (previously intercepted by the engine’s UI navigation).

    • Fixed duplicate widget instances that could completely block interaction.

    • For now, exiting is only possible via the Exit button — Escape key support is coming soon, with proper custom binding handling.

  • Custom key support is nearly complete! Wider testing is underway, and controller support is on the horizon.

  • Additional fixes are in progress.

Thanks for your feedback and patience — more improvements coming soon!

