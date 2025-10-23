 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Football Manager 26 Escape From Duckov Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 October 2025 Build 20512803 Edited 23 October 2025 – 13:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Statistics popup now has separate pages for worker, structure and power information (power being a new addition). Onboard combat between your workers and pirates can now cause damage to any items that happen to be close by.

Patch notes:-

  • Stats popup now has separate pages for categories.
  • Power category added to stats.
  • Area damage added to onboard combat (items behind line of fire).
  • Fix: Worker stats, human off duty count not working.


Nick

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1712111
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1712112
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link