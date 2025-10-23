Hi, players.
This update brings full 12-language support and a range of gameplay improvements.
Localization
12-language localization support
Supported languages: Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Czech, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, and Ukrainian.
Gameplay
Enemy Reset on Death
When the player dies, all enemies now return to their original positions.
This change was made because facing a clustered group of enemies immediately after respawning created a poor gameplay experience.
Adjusted Enemy Awareness
Enemies’ field of view has been reduced, and the time they remember the player has also been shortened.
Improved Sanity Visibility
Previously, it was unclear what caused sanity loss.
A new UI indicator has been added at the top of the screen to display the number of enemies currently aware of the player, making sanity-related effects easier to understand.
Fixed Axe Hit Detection Bug
Resolved an issue where axe attacks sometimes failed to register properly on enemies.
Mannequin Behavior Update
Mannequins will still not chase the player while in the Calm state,
but they can now attack during this state.
Miscellaneous
Fixed various minor bugs and UI issues.
Thank you,
Harkee
Changed files in this update