24 October 2025 Build 20512782 Edited 24 October 2025 – 17:06:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Spooky season has returned in Synth Riders — and this year, we’re celebrating by giving back to our amazing community! Our Spooky Update is packed with treats, including a brand-new free song, fun in-game challenges, and a special giveaway to keep the good vibes flowing. Whether you’re here for the music, the moves, or just the Halloween spirit, there’s something waiting for every Rider.



Unpack these pile of trick-or-treats in game from today:

  • New FREE song, “The Evil Dab” by Voicians joins the “Specials” collection, increasing your library to 80 included songs!
  • Halloween/Spooky themed decals to show your style in Single or Multiplayer (Settings > Color > Decals)
  • Spooktacular Challenges, where we’ll be challenging you to play the “spookiest” music from the Synth Riders soundtrack
  • On your next visit to Spin City - either in the Multiplayer lobby or to play your next song - look out above! You can visit anytime through the Stage selection on the Song Select screen, or by changing Settings > Visuals > Home Stage.



Giveaway Time! Monster Haul of DLC!




To celebrate Halloween — and our special META "Rise of the Beat Bundle" collaboration between Synth Riders, Pistol Whip, and Maestro — we’re giving away a monster haul of DLC! 👻

Five lucky winners will each receive a:

🎸 DLC pack from Synth Riders 🎸
🎼 DLC pack from Maestro 🎼
🔫 DLC pack from Pistol Whip 🔫

That’s a full-on treat bag of music, motion, and mayhem — no costume required!

For the full details and how to enter:

🙏 If you enjoy the new update, please consider writing a review and recommending the game to your friends.

🔍 We invite you to join the Synth Riders community to connect with other players and interact with us directly. You can find us on Discord, Facebook Group, and Reddit via https://linktr.ee/synthriders


🍭 We wish you lots of fun this Halloween!

TL:DR

New Song: "The Evil Dab" by Voicians
Where: Specials - found in music pack line up
When: Available from 24 October 10am PTWe wish you lots of fun this Halloween!

Make sure to update Synth Riders to get access to the new content - see you in the game! 🚀

Changed files in this update

Windows Synth Riders Content Depot 885001
