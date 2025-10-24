Unpack these pile of trick-or-treats in game from today:
- New FREE song, “The Evil Dab” by Voicians joins the “Specials” collection, increasing your library to 80 included songs!
- Halloween/Spooky themed decals to show your style in Single or Multiplayer (Settings > Color > Decals)
- Spooktacular Challenges, where we’ll be challenging you to play the “spookiest” music from the Synth Riders soundtrack
- On your next visit to Spin City - either in the Multiplayer lobby or to play your next song - look out above! You can visit anytime through the Stage selection on the Song Select screen, or by changing Settings > Visuals > Home Stage.
Giveaway Time! Monster Haul of DLC!
To celebrate Halloween — and our special META "Rise of the Beat Bundle" collaboration between Synth Riders, Pistol Whip, and Maestro — we’re giving away a monster haul of DLC! 👻
Five lucky winners will each receive a:
🎸 DLC pack from Synth Riders 🎸
🎼 DLC pack from Maestro 🎼
🔫 DLC pack from Pistol Whip 🔫
That’s a full-on treat bag of music, motion, and mayhem — no costume required!
For the full details and how to enter:
