POPULAR TODAY
23 October 2025 Build 20512715 Edited 23 October 2025 – 12:52:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🆕 New Features
🎁 Increased Item Stack Sizes:

All item stack sizes have been increased to 25,000. Say goodbye to inventory clutter and hello to smoother farming!

⚔️ New Dungeon Reward Display:

You can now see additional Dungeon rewards in the UI. No more guessing what loot you’re grinding for!

🛒 New Items at the Shady Dealer:

Rumors whisper of new forbidden goods in the Shady Dealer's stash... 😈
Visit him in his usual shady corner and check out what’s new!

🎃 Halloween Event 2025 (Until 10.11):

Pumpkin madness is here! Collect Pumpkins and participate in the Halloween festivities.
Pumpkin Chests can be crafted and may contain Lollipops – a new consumable that grants a 1-Day Boost!
Lollipops are also available in the Itemshop via the Golden Halloween Chests.

---

⚔️ Balance Changes
🗡️ Melee Assassin Buffed:

All skills now apply Exposed Weakness, reducing the enemy's Defense!
🥷 Invisible skill reworked: Now applies additional buffs due to your mastery of walking unnoticed.

🛡️ Vindicator Warrior Adjustments:

Slightly reduced skill cooldowns for the Vindicator path to better match the other offensive-focused Warrior paths.
This should create more fairness and make Vindicator a more viable option in PvE and PvP.

---

🔧 Fixes
🔨 Upgrade Kick Bug Resolved:

Fixed an issue where upgrading an item to +1 would kick the player and reset the upgrade.

⚙️ Pandora's Elite Forge Chest Update:

Now compatible with Hellforged Equipment up to +6! Time to strengthen your demonic gear!

---

🗨️ Share your feedback and let us know what spooky drops you get!
Thank you for being part of the Inferna community – and Happy Halloween! 🎃

The Inferna Team

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Inferna Windows Depot 1191331
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 1191332
  • Loading history…
