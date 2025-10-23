🆕 New Features

🎁 Increased Item Stack Sizes:



All item stack sizes have been increased to 25,000. Say goodbye to inventory clutter and hello to smoother farming!



⚔️ New Dungeon Reward Display:



You can now see additional Dungeon rewards in the UI. No more guessing what loot you’re grinding for!



🛒 New Items at the Shady Dealer:



Rumors whisper of new forbidden goods in the Shady Dealer's stash... 😈

Visit him in his usual shady corner and check out what’s new!



🎃 Halloween Event 2025 (Until 10.11):



Pumpkin madness is here! Collect Pumpkins and participate in the Halloween festivities.

Pumpkin Chests can be crafted and may contain Lollipops – a new consumable that grants a 1-Day Boost!

Lollipops are also available in the Itemshop via the Golden Halloween Chests.



---



⚔️ Balance Changes

🗡️ Melee Assassin Buffed:



All skills now apply Exposed Weakness, reducing the enemy's Defense!

🥷 Invisible skill reworked: Now applies additional buffs due to your mastery of walking unnoticed.



🛡️ Vindicator Warrior Adjustments:



Slightly reduced skill cooldowns for the Vindicator path to better match the other offensive-focused Warrior paths.

This should create more fairness and make Vindicator a more viable option in PvE and PvP.



---



🔧 Fixes

🔨 Upgrade Kick Bug Resolved:



Fixed an issue where upgrading an item to +1 would kick the player and reset the upgrade.



⚙️ Pandora's Elite Forge Chest Update:



Now compatible with Hellforged Equipment up to +6! Time to strengthen your demonic gear!



---



🗨️ Share your feedback and let us know what spooky drops you get!

Thank you for being part of the Inferna community – and Happy Halloween! 🎃



The Inferna Team