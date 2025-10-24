 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20512691 Edited 24 October 2025 – 02:06:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[New Content]

  1. Added the clothing texture replacement function

    • Function Entry: Outfit Change Interface - Textures

[Optimizations & Adjustments]

  1. Optimized the AFK Gift Box function

    • Added a guaranteed mechanism for hidden costume sets: A hidden costume will be obtained after every 500 openings.

    • Reduced the amount of silver coins required to unlock the multiplier, from 50,000 to 10,000 silver coins.

  2. Removed Steam achievements for two DLCs.

  3. Optimized the character customization interface to support switching between currently worn costumes for preview.

[Bug Fixes]

  1. Fixed several other minor issues.

