[New Content]
Added the clothing texture replacement function
Function Entry: Outfit Change Interface - Textures
[Optimizations & Adjustments]
Optimized the AFK Gift Box function
Added a guaranteed mechanism for hidden costume sets: A hidden costume will be obtained after every 500 openings.
Reduced the amount of silver coins required to unlock the multiplier, from 50,000 to 10,000 silver coins.
Removed Steam achievements for two DLCs.
Optimized the character customization interface to support switching between currently worn costumes for preview.
[Bug Fixes]
Fixed several other minor issues.
Changed files in this update