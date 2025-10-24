 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20512647 Edited 24 October 2025 – 11:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

There's a new patch out! Localization update, bug fixes, and some balance tweaks for dinos and Neung.

Patch notes:

Localization:

  • Localization has been updated, the text changes we made to clarify different keyword descriptions, stickers and items have now been translated!

Bugs:

  • Fixed bunch of bugs

  • Localization fixes

  • Gisele now uses correct dialogue before card duels (we made an oopsie)

Balance:

  • T-rex dino egg now hatches in 3 turns instead of 4

  • Neung's difficulty reduced in week 1

  • Increased drop chance of Golden and Holographic dino stickers in Archaeology event

