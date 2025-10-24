There's a new patch out! Localization update, bug fixes, and some balance tweaks for dinos and Neung.
Patch notes:
Localization:
Localization has been updated, the text changes we made to clarify different keyword descriptions, stickers and items have now been translated!
Bugs:
Fixed bunch of bugs
Localization fixes
Gisele now uses correct dialogue before card duels (we made an oopsie)
Balance:
T-rex dino egg now hatches in 3 turns instead of 4
Neung's difficulty reduced in week 1
Increased drop chance of Golden and Holographic dino stickers in Archaeology event
