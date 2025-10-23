 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Football Manager 26 Escape From Duckov Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 October 2025 Build 20512480 Edited 23 October 2025 – 12:39:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

For weeks, you've been tracking his reviews, and now you can track the man himself. The anticipated Bonegrinder quest, which many of you spotted on our recent roadmap, is available right now!

He's haunted your movies long enough. Those brutal, anonymous reviews have shaped fortunes and ruined reputations. Now, a break in the case gives you a name and a location. The elusive critic, Morty Spritz, is hiding in Felton. But he's clever, paranoid, and ready to run. This is your one chance to hunt the legend. How long can a ghost stay hidden when you know his name?

Alongside the new quest, this update includes a list of bug fixes:

  • Fixed a bug which prevented you from submitting a sequel film for the Pollux Award.

  • Fixed a bug which could cause a softlock during the politics tutorial.

  • Fixed several issues in the negotiation system.

  • Zooming in and out is now available with the “Z” key.

  • A few UI improvements.

As promised on our roadmap, this is just the first of the updates we have planned. Our team is already deep in development on the next treat for you: a Halloween Booster Pack, coming soon to get your studio into the holiday spirit.

As always, thank you for your incredible support and feedback. It’s what makes these updates possible.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2680551
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link