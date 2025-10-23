For weeks, you've been tracking his reviews, and now you can track the man himself. The anticipated Bonegrinder quest, which many of you spotted on our recent roadmap, is available right now!

He's haunted your movies long enough. Those brutal, anonymous reviews have shaped fortunes and ruined reputations. Now, a break in the case gives you a name and a location. The elusive critic, Morty Spritz, is hiding in Felton. But he's clever, paranoid, and ready to run. This is your one chance to hunt the legend. How long can a ghost stay hidden when you know his name?

Alongside the new quest, this update includes a list of bug fixes:

Fixed a bug which prevented you from submitting a sequel film for the Pollux Award.

Fixed a bug which could cause a softlock during the politics tutorial.

Fixed several issues in the negotiation system.

Zooming in and out is now available with the “Z” key.

A few UI improvements.

As promised on our roadmap, this is just the first of the updates we have planned. Our team is already deep in development on the next treat for you: a Halloween Booster Pack, coming soon to get your studio into the holiday spirit.

As always, thank you for your incredible support and feedback. It’s what makes these updates possible.