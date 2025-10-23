 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20512426 Edited 23 October 2025 – 13:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Improved lighting in dark areas for better gameplay experience

  • Corrected several in-game text errors for smoother reading and better clarity

  • Certain anomalies have been made more noticeable, helping players spot key interactive elements more easily

Changed files in this update

Depot 3431931
