Hello everyone, thank you to all who played the early access, the feedback was invaluable to understand the bugs and issues with the game. As a solo dev, it is very tricky to manage everything but being able to listen to the community is a pleasure.

Arcadian Days is now in V1.0, an exploration game where you discover at a slow pace the wonders of a land inspired by Romania, while helping your family around the homestead. Besides that, we have some fun collectibles and curiosities for you to discover.

If the game is on your Wishlist i hope you can confidently check it out, taking inspiration from 'A Short Hike', I wanted to make an experience that respects players time for a good price and you can just wind down with.

I will write more very soon but for now I will as always keep an eye out for any game breaking bugs while also working on some Steam Achievements. Due to personal issues in my life it is hard to do everything I want for you but your support means the world!

More content may come depending on the games success in the form of FREE expansion packs, however the experience is currently complete. I will add some changes to the library when I can as at this time the dog companion will not be in the game.

Please join our discord or post in the community forums any bugs or feedback, and reviews will massively help also!



More to come,

- Cal, Arcadian Days Developer