- Fixed a soft-lock that could occur on Deadweight combat nodes
- Fixed an issue with getting 2x2 security from the Hacker station action
- DW S02 Elite: Reduced Torpedo tubes equipment durability from 35 to 30
- DW S02 Elite: Reduced Hacking console durability from 24 to 20
- DW S02 Elite: Replaced the Rampart (10 SP 1 Durability) shield card with a Block (8 SP 0 Durability) card
- SOL S02 Elite: Reduced Flak cannons Durability from 20 to 18
- SK S02 Elite: Reduced Pulse Laser durability from 24 to 20
Patch 23 Hotfix: bug fixes balance changes
Update notes via Steam Community
