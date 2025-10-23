BUGFIXES
-----------
- Fixed crash due to triggering scapegoat in wrong object.
- Fixed crash where Overmind Null Field attempts to inflict Static status on non-enemy object.
- Fixed Watcher Supreme Sentry Evolution icon misaligned
- Fixed Static not dealing damage to enemy with the Status Effect.
- Fixed Cyrillic bonus trigger letters featuring repeated character in Tesla.
Hotfix 2025.10.23.1946-BETA
