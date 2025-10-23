 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Football Manager 26 Escape From Duckov Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 October 2025 Build 20512036 Edited 23 October 2025 – 12:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
BUGFIXES
-----------
- Fixed crash due to triggering scapegoat in wrong object.
- Fixed crash where Overmind Null Field attempts to inflict Static status on non-enemy object.
- Fixed Watcher Supreme Sentry Evolution icon misaligned
- Fixed Static not dealing damage to enemy with the Status Effect.
- Fixed Cyrillic bonus trigger letters featuring repeated character in Tesla.

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 2400161
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2400162
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link