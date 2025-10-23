🛠 Patch Notes:
- Fixed an issue where the Aurora Outrider did not show as 100% ready in the scanner under the bodywork repair section
- Adjusted zone highlighting
- Added missing tooltip for controllers when putting a car on display
- Fixed an issue where tooltips disappeared when selecting cars before displaying them
- Replaced radio texture with correct button labeling for controllers
- Fixed an issue where some emails did not translate correctly when changing language
New car coming soon!Dear Car Dealers, we’re revealing the next car that will appear in the game very soon: UMX 800C
In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/
Changed files in this update