Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Counter-Strike 2 Escape From Duckov Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
23 October 2025 Build 20512032 Edited 23 October 2025 – 14:46:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠 Patch Notes:

  • Fixed an issue where the Aurora Outrider did not show as 100% ready in the scanner under the bodywork repair section
  • Adjusted zone highlighting
  • Added missing tooltip for controllers when putting a car on display
  • Fixed an issue where tooltips disappeared when selecting cars before displaying them
  • Replaced radio texture with correct button labeling for controllers
  • Fixed an issue where some emails did not translate correctly when changing language


New car coming soon!

Dear Car Dealers, we’re revealing the next car that will appear in the game very soon: UMX 800C








In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/

