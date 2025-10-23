🛠 Patch Notes:

Fixed an issue where the Aurora Outrider did not show as 100% ready in the scanner under the bodywork repair section



Adjusted zone highlighting



Added missing tooltip for controllers when putting a car on display



Fixed an issue where tooltips disappeared when selecting cars before displaying them



Replaced radio texture with correct button labeling for controllers



Fixed an issue where some emails did not translate correctly when changing language



New car coming soon!

Dear Car Dealers, we’re revealing the next car that will appear in the game very soon:In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates: