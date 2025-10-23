Hey there Leapers!





The Windblown Lost & Altered Update is Out Now!



This isn’t just our 6th major update since we launched, it’s our 1-year anniversary celebration in Early Access; and is our BIGGEST one yet! We can’t wait for you to jump in.

Check out the Community run down below! 👇

New Biome & Quest



Step into the Lost Archipelago. A brand new biome littered with the shattered remains of a long lost Ark... Wait. What!?



Much like the Sanctuary Biome you'll embark on a short quest to gain access, which will be a new choice when you beat the first Biome on a run. A new environment means a new boss and enemies though - you'll encounter hulking dino-like monstrosities, along with mutated Golems and a boss that will really put you to the test.



Much like our Sanctuary Update, the addition of our new Biome comes with a brand new NPC and quest, along with some additional story content. This new content helps to paint a larger picture of Windblown's world and backstory, along with what the hell has happened in the Lost Archipelago.





New Weapons



We've added 4 new melee weapons to the game to help you turn things up to 11! Each of which help round out different playstyles, like fast and nimble vs heavy and slow.

Check out the Golem Flail, Crocojaws, Spinalsword, and Worm Claws. Which all come with their own move-sets and Alterattacks. You'll notice that most of these new weapons are inspired by the denizens of the Archipelago - pretty neat, huh?





New Trinkets

Also joining your arsenal are two new trinkets. The Smokey Dokey drops a pool of smoke on the ground, making it harder for enemies to hit you. While the Fireworks let off a cluster of explosions to stun and disorient enemies, giving you a chance to strike back!





New Gifts



A new update wouldn't be complete without some new Gifts joining the fray! You'll find four new additions like Full Blast, Echoing Effects, Countless Scythe, and Blood Gush! You can check out their full effects in the Patch Notes section below.





Alterattack Update



We've changed how they charge, upgrade, and reset. All of which aim to make the mechanic more strategic and impactful. Promoting aggressive playstyles. Basically, Alterattacks can now hit WAY harder, but they require charging to reach their full potential. Chain multiple hits and charges together to unleash some serious damage on enemies.



Pluuuuuus, you'll also now find that Magifishes are tied to the Alterattack system. You can still launch them off whenever they're ready, but you can increase their duration while reducing their cooldown if you activate them with an Alterattack signal.





Recap Screen



A huuuuuge ask from the community was to add in a recap screen when you finish a run. This new stat screen does exactly that, letting you see things like damage dealt, enemies killed, which build you had and more!





Trial Chests



We've added in a new Killstreak Chest, which is unlocked by killing a certain amount of enemies without being hit yourself. This gives players a new way of tackling the Vortex, and rewards patient, methodical gameplay. Don't worry though, you can still pick the Timed Chest if you just have the NEED FOR SPEED! Just head over to the difficulty board to the left of the Cannon to pick the Chest type you'd like.





Eperin Upgrades



Eperin now has a few more upgrades to expand your gameplay. The Backpack lets you store a Weapon or Trinket for later, allowing you to bank an item that may become useful down the road, or if you think you may switch builds mid way through a run.



The Equipment Box lets you spend some of those resources you've got a tonne of, buying weapons and trinkets ahead of a run so you can get the start you'd like!

New Affixes

Seeing as we've added some new weapons, why wouldn't we add in additional affixes?! Some of which are rare and really bring the pain! Spoiler alert, turns out weapons CAN be bigger...

Loads more

We've also added new arenas to biomes, events for you to encounter, new cinematics before and after bosses, along with the introduction of a mysterious girl who will aid you on your runs (You know, until you can prove that you've got the hang of things). Plus, we deployed a game engine upgrade to improve player experience, coupled with plenty of optimizations and improvements… oh and also the game is now localized in Traditional Chinese!

Patch Notes

You can find the full patch notes right here!

ROAD MAP!?

That's right, we've got a BUNCH of stuff planned throughout 2026, culminating in the launch of version 1.0! If you're thinking of jumping on this whirlwind of a journey with us, now's the time.



La Motion Week





Finally, you may remember last year that we ran a Steam event called La Motion Week. Well, it's back for round 2! You can grab Windblown and Dead Cells together, while celebrating our Lost & Altered update, plus some AWESOME new Dead Cells stuff (coming soon!!).







Check it out 👇

And that's it! It's been an insane 12 months for the team, and we're so thankful for everyone who has joined us on this journey. There's still so much to come, and we hope you'll all come along for the ride as we head towards Windblown's 1.0 in 2026.

Cheers!

-MT

Windblown Available Now