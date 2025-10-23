 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20511917 Edited 23 October 2025 – 12:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey Chefs! This update brings meaningful improvements across models, UI, and overall stability.

🔧 Updates & Fixes


  • 👥 Updated customer and playable character models.
  • 👤 Fixed an issue where the 4th player would not appear on the results screen.
  • 🧼 Resolved a bug where cleaned tables appeared dirty for some players.
  • 🖱️ Added mouse navigation to in-game menus for faster, more comfortable control.
  • ⚠️ Added a second confirmation when returning to the main menu or quitting the game to prevent misclicks.
  • 🔊 Audio pass: adjusted SFX balance and overall mix.



🧭 Coming Next Update

  • 🌍 Language selection at the start of the game.
  • 🕺 Animation improvements for smoother transitions and more natural motion.



Thanks for playing and sharing feedback — it drives our roadmap! 🙌

