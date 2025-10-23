🔧 Updates & Fixes
- 👥 Updated customer and playable character models.
- 👤 Fixed an issue where the 4th player would not appear on the results screen.
- 🧼 Resolved a bug where cleaned tables appeared dirty for some players.
- 🖱️ Added mouse navigation to in-game menus for faster, more comfortable control.
- ⚠️ Added a second confirmation when returning to the main menu or quitting the game to prevent misclicks.
- 🔊 Audio pass: adjusted SFX balance and overall mix.
🧭 Coming Next Update
- 🌍 Language selection at the start of the game.
- 🕺 Animation improvements for smoother transitions and more natural motion.
Thanks for playing and sharing feedback — it drives our roadmap! 🙌
