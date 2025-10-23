This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Terraformers!

We've just updated a new version (v1.601) on the development branch.

To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This update adds more biomes to the Toxicity DLC free preview.

Let us know what you like or do not like on those new biomes, how you like the new items and if you have major performances issues.

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch. All players must have the same version to play co-op. If you have issues launching the game, remove all your mods before reporting bugs.





Temporary changelog :

Added multiple new biomes that you can discover by using the train, at the small train station, once a certain purification threshold is met

Added new anti toxins explosives allowing to clean goo faster

Multiple fixes, changes and balancing

