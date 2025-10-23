 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20511901 Edited 23 October 2025 – 11:46:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Terraformers!

We've just updated a new version (v1.601) on the development branch.
To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This update adds more biomes to the Toxicity DLC free preview.

Let us know what you like or do not like on those new biomes, how you like the new items and if you have major performances issues.

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch. All players must have the same version to play co-op. If you have issues launching the game, remove all your mods before reporting bugs.



Temporary changelog :

  • Added multiple new biomes that you can discover by using the train, at the small train station, once a certain purification threshold is met

  • Added new anti toxins explosives allowing to clean goo faster

  • Multiple fixes, changes and balancing

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games

