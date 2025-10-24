The wait is over — Greedy Darts is officially available in Early Access!

Thank you so much to everyone who followed the development and supported this project.

This Early Access version represents the foundation of the full experience.

You can enjoy multiple game modes like Count-Up, Zero-One, and Cricket, combined with the strategic depth of deck-building and artifacts.

We plan to add more cards, artifacts, and modes in future updates.

We’d love to hear your thoughts and feedback!

If you encounter any bugs or issues, please report them in the Bug Report Thread.

Your feedback will directly help us shape the future of the game.

Please share your feedback with us on [Discord] or in the Steam Community — it really helps shape the game as we move toward Early Access.

👉 Join our Discord

Thanks for playing, and enjoy!