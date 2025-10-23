 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20511858 Edited 23 October 2025 – 11:46:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements

Animals/NPCs

  • Homeless NPCs are now prioritized for relocation to newly generated structures.

Building

  • Buildings can be constructed by selecting a building site with a hammer. After placing the building site and interacting with it, an artificial structure will be completed at that location.

    *Buildings cannot be placed consecutively at too close a distance.

Nature/Structures

  • Wells have been added to purchasable houses and hideouts in medium and large castles.

  • The name of each castle is now displayed when interacting with its gate.

Balance

  • Horse movement speed has been slightly increased.

  • Running speed while unarmed has been slightly increased.

  • The amount of feed required to tame a horse has been reduced.

  • Missions completed from a slightly greater distance from the assigned castle will now also increase contribution.

UI/UX

  • The refresh guide text in the start menu has been updated.

Player

  • Players can now push their companions.

Optimization/Graphics

  • A brightness adjustment option has been added to the graphics settings.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where NPCs retained hit detection after death.

  • Fixed a bug where the bow animation would remain stuck after falling off a horse.

