Improvements
Animals/NPCs
Homeless NPCs are now prioritized for relocation to newly generated structures.
Building
Buildings can be constructed by selecting a building site with a hammer. After placing the building site and interacting with it, an artificial structure will be completed at that location.
*Buildings cannot be placed consecutively at too close a distance.
Nature/Structures
Wells have been added to purchasable houses and hideouts in medium and large castles.
The name of each castle is now displayed when interacting with its gate.
Balance
Horse movement speed has been slightly increased.
Running speed while unarmed has been slightly increased.
The amount of feed required to tame a horse has been reduced.
Missions completed from a slightly greater distance from the assigned castle will now also increase contribution.
UI/UX
The refresh guide text in the start menu has been updated.
Player
Players can now push their companions.
Optimization/Graphics
A brightness adjustment option has been added to the graphics settings.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where NPCs retained hit detection after death.
Fixed a bug where the bow animation would remain stuck after falling off a horse.
