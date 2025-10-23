 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Football Manager 26 Escape From Duckov Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 October 2025 Build 20511805 Edited 23 October 2025 – 12:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,
Version 1.3.4 is now live! This update focuses on improving the image sharing experience and enhancing the diary system.

New Features

  • Image Transfer Notification Window: A notification now appears when you send an image to the Shell.

  • Redesigned Diary Style: The diary book layout has been refreshed for a cleaner and more readable design.

  • Diary Display Fixes: All diary entries now display correctly without missing or misaligned content.

This update focuses on user experience and interface refinements.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3646321
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link