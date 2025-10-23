Hello everyone,

Version 1.3.4 is now live! This update focuses on improving the image sharing experience and enhancing the diary system.

New Features

Image Transfer Notification Window : A notification now appears when you send an image to the Shell.

Redesigned Diary Style : The diary book layout has been refreshed for a cleaner and more readable design.

Diary Display Fixes: All diary entries now display correctly without missing or misaligned content.

This update focuses on user experience and interface refinements.