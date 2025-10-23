This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

This update includes fixes for reported issues and Steam integration.

There is a Steam achievement called 'Beta Tester' that activates when you start a new game in the beta version after the tutorial (you can skip the tutorial).

I've added an option in Preferences under 'Experimental' to disable the Steam integration if there are issues.

There is also some new content in the beta update.

In addition to the Steam integration, I have been exploring new methods for creating animations. These are aimed at testing and may suffer from lighting and color shifts, but hopefully those can be corrected.

Twenty-five movies have been added to the Gallery section in the main menu. As you hover over a character, she will briefly animate before returning to her static pose. You can activate several animations at once, but as they scroll off the visible area, they will automatically end.

I have also added a Preference option under 'Experimental' to disable this feature.

A further twenty movies have been added to various parts of the game. These can also be disabled under the 'Experimental' section in Preferences.

Five movies in the Monday bar scene with Karla and Melanie.

One movie in the Wednesday fight scene with Keira.

One movie in the Wednesday home scene with Ashley.

Two movies in the Wednesday boutique scene with Melanie..

Eleven movies in the Wednesday home scene with Haylee.