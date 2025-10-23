 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Counter-Strike 2 Fellowship Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 October 2025 Build 20511607 Edited 23 October 2025 – 16:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

How's it cooking Bots!


It is officially Halloween season. The Corporate has brought you some seasonal themes and your very own candy machine. Some customers have also dressed for the occasion.


Do your job well and the customer might leave you a coin for the candy machine.


Some bugs we also fixed:
  • Washing with mop as a client
  • Dropping items have now sound on clients
  • Spectating a player that dies
  • Can't save empty images with the paint tool
  • Pickles texture matches the item better
  • Ghost & blackout event fixes
  • Customers aren't muffled after gravity event


Again thanks for the continued support! We are back to making the next content update. As always, join our Discord for more info, feedback and LFG channels!

GET TO WORK!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3795761
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link