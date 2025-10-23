How's it cooking Bots!
It is officially Halloween season. The Corporate has brought you some seasonal themes and your very own candy machine. Some customers have also dressed for the occasion.
Do your job well and the customer might leave you a coin for the candy machine.
Some bugs we also fixed:
- Washing with mop as a client
- Dropping items have now sound on clients
- Spectating a player that dies
- Can't save empty images with the paint tool
- Pickles texture matches the item better
- Ghost & blackout event fixes
- Customers aren't muffled after gravity event
Again thanks for the continued support! We are back to making the next content update. As always, join our Discord for more info, feedback and LFG channels!
Changed files in this update