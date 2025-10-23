🛠️ Highlights:
Fixed TextMeshPro and localization loading errors.
Fixed AntivirusPro protection timer issue.
Price tags now stay on shelves.
Fixed performance data reset when hiring new employees.
Fixed box spawn issue after reloading saves.
Added new Storage Shelf!
Fixed missing walls after store expansion.
Fixed occasional checkout freeze and 0.00 price issue.
Fixed an issue where customers would get stuck on shelves.
Thanks for the support — keep those DVDs selling! 💿💸
Changed files in this update