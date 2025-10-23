 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20511456 Edited 23 October 2025 – 12:52:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠️ Highlights:

  • Fixed TextMeshPro and localization loading errors.

  • Fixed AntivirusPro protection timer issue.

  • Price tags now stay on shelves.

  • Fixed performance data reset when hiring new employees.

  • Fixed box spawn issue after reloading saves.

  • Added new Storage Shelf!

  • Fixed missing walls after store expansion.

  • Fixed occasional checkout freeze and 0.00 price issue.

  • Fixed an issue where customers would get stuck on shelves.

Thanks for the support — keep those DVDs selling! 💿💸

