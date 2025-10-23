Hello Preppers!

After a few insightful weeks in the Experimental Branch, we’re ready to bring the first round of balance changes to the main game!

This update focuses on starter weapons, with the goal of making each one a viable and satisfying choice right from the beginning. It’s the first step in a longer journey to fine-tune all weapons in Guntouchables.💥

Many weapons are getting a well-deserved power boost - especially the SMG, Shotty, Assault Rifle and Mini-gun, which had fallen behind other options in both performance and viability.

The Freedom .50 has received a major damage boost but its ammo capacity has been reduced to 100. The Freedom .50 was performing so well across all stats, that damage was the only meaningful way to upgrade it. With this reduction, ammo capacity is now an attractive upgrade path as well as damage.

Damage on Big Bang's grenades has been reduced to 100 (from 120), but to compensate, his Bigger Bang perks now increase radius and damage by 15%.

In addition to the weapons, we have also made some tweaks to some enemies. Mainly some of the common enemies are starting the game with a bit more HP, but scaling less from mission to mission. Our intention with this is to give a more consistent experience than previously where we felt toughness of some enemies could increase a bit too aggressively between two mission.

The Experimental Branch has been a tremendous success. We’ve been blown away by your dedication, detailed feedback, and thoughtful discussions. Your input helps us move faster, test smarter, and make the game better in ways we couldn’t on our own.

Weapon changes

📜 Changelog

Fixed:

Black screen error when returning to bunker after reconnecting

Bug where players kept their challenge weapons when returning to the bunker

Missing Weapon level up message when getting milestone upgrade from a crate

Damage on Big Bang's Fire Grenade 🔥

Fade out on fire effect

Missing hit effect for rifles

Changed:

Tweaks to some enemies' health and health scaling

Linda's Shovel: Damage 10 -> 16



Marcus' Power Saw: Damage 3 -> 4

Big Bang's Grenade: Damage: 120 -> 100

Spread Mod+: Spread 30% -> 25% Pellets 1 -> 2

Spread Mod++ Spread 50% -> 30% Pellets 2 -> 3

Bigger Bang Perk Radius +10% -> +15% Damage +10% -> +15%



Thank you so much for being part of this experiment - we couldn’t ask for a better crew of Preppers, and we hope to run many more experiments with you in the future.

Bullets & Beans,

-Game Swing