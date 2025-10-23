New content:
* Level cap raised to 30.
* Zones, talents, crafting recipes, enchants, world drops, quests, and more.
* Talk to Ranger Virgil in Tirnwood Vale or Ranger Ursa at Urthon Gate.
Changes:
* Offline mode and custom servers: options for unlimited professions and easy elites.
Issues fixed:
* Using certain abilities on yourself no longer keeps you in combat.
v0.5.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update