New content:

* Level cap raised to 30.

* Zones, talents, crafting recipes, enchants, world drops, quests, and more.

* Talk to Ranger Virgil in Tirnwood Vale or Ranger Ursa at Urthon Gate.

Changes:

* Offline mode and custom servers: options for unlimited professions and easy elites.

Issues fixed:

* Using certain abilities on yourself no longer keeps you in combat.

