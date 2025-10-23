 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20511425 Edited 23 October 2025 – 11:26:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New content:
* Level cap raised to 30.
* Zones, talents, crafting recipes, enchants, world drops, quests, and more.
* Talk to Ranger Virgil in Tirnwood Vale or Ranger Ursa at Urthon Gate.
Changes:
* Offline mode and custom servers: options for unlimited professions and easy elites.
Issues fixed:
* Using certain abilities on yourself no longer keeps you in combat.

