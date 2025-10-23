 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20511423
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Difficulty options are now correctly saved.

  • Fixed an audio issue.

  • Fixed an issue where soldiers would not move under certain conditions.

  • Fixed an issue where Pani would sometimes fail to move.

Changed files in this update

