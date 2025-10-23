Difficulty options are now correctly saved.
Fixed an audio issue.
Fixed an issue where soldiers would not move under certain conditions.
Fixed an issue where Pani would sometimes fail to move.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Difficulty options are now correctly saved.
Fixed an audio issue.
Fixed an issue where soldiers would not move under certain conditions.
Fixed an issue where Pani would sometimes fail to move.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update