 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Football Manager 26 Escape From Duckov Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 October 2025 Build 20511395 Edited 23 October 2025 – 11:06:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone,

I’ve been working quietly behind the scenes on a few updates for Project 7: Escape Room. Some small bugs have been fixed, a few puzzles have been refined, and I’ve made minor improvements to lighting and performance across certain areas.

Each update is about polishing the experience and making the journey through Dr. Hillman’s mansion feel that bit more immersive.

Thanks again for all the feedback and support. I really appreciate everyone who’s been playing and helping me make the game better with each update.

Chris
M9 Games

Changed files in this update

Depot 3832931
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link