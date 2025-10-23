Hey everyone,
I’ve been working quietly behind the scenes on a few updates for Project 7: Escape Room. Some small bugs have been fixed, a few puzzles have been refined, and I’ve made minor improvements to lighting and performance across certain areas.
Each update is about polishing the experience and making the journey through Dr. Hillman’s mansion feel that bit more immersive.
Thanks again for all the feedback and support. I really appreciate everyone who’s been playing and helping me make the game better with each update.
Chris
M9 Games
Project 7: Escape Room – Update Notes
