This release is mainly another hotfix, 0.4.1.2 released earlier in the week but its patch notes are at the end of the previous update.



However since things are feeling stable I'm trying to plan the next update so I thought I should lay out my plan a little and prewarn that it might be a while before the next update lands.



I'm still not sure exactly what it will contain but the aim is to add more content. I just spent a lot of time on performance updates and then bug fixes. These are things that I would class as house keeping and since its had a lot of focus, it feels like time to counter that balance with content.



This means any house keeping tasks I've mentioned I'll delay until after this update. For example I've mentioned looking into systems that let you create manual saves or reworking how saving worlds works to reduce file sizes.



Once I start making progress on the content update I'll share more details about what exactly I'm working on but I'd rather not say for now since the first thing I tried already turned out to be more complex than I expected. I will say that I am still aiming towards improving combat.

Fixed a typo with the berserker buff collection

Updated some items from being named Snow Rabbit ,meat etc to Polar Rabbit so there is consistency between the names

Fixed the animal spawning algorithms wrongly favouring some animal types over others regardless of their spawn chances

Updated animal spawns to include days past as a factor in their spawning, meaning animal spawns will change day to day

Fixed animals being able to attack you in your base if you load away from base and then teleport home

Fixed tamed animals loading as their night versions

Fixed RedPepper etc not having a space in their title in the crops tab of the lore screen

Fixed deer not counting for the menagerie achievement

Fixed the cow head trophy missing its eyes

Fixed firefly wings facing the wrong direction

Made a bit more progress on controller support going from the main menu into the game

Reworked animal spawning to use noise instead of random numbers in an attempt to make animal spawns more consistent

Gave the Crops tab of the lore screen a very minor update so its clearer which crop you are currently viewing

Updated the Panthers to be a little less purple

Fixed grass and flower pickups not spawning if you place a block over them

Fixed sleeping in a bed always passing a full days worth of time instead of exactly the time passed (causing things like crops to always finish growing)