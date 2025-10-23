 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Football Manager 26 Escape From Duckov Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 October 2025 Build 20511361 Edited 23 October 2025 – 13:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[Bug Fixes]

  • Fixed an issue where the Barrier Altar failed to spawn correctly.

  • Fixed an issue with the Item175 (Nail of Malice) probability calculation.

  • Adjusted achievement condition logic:
    　- Changed from “only counts on this specific difficulty” to “this difficulty or higher” will now count.

  • Fixed an issue where missing map materials caused certain files to fail to load.

  • Fixed an issue with the Arena Boss Altar material displaying incorrectly.


If you encounter any issues after the update, please contact us via Discord or the in-game feedback feature (F10).
If you come across something fun during gameplay, you can also share it with other players using (F12).
Thank you for your continued support of EndlessAlice.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1425001
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link