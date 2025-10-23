[Bug Fixes]



Fixed an issue where the Barrier Altar failed to spawn correctly.



Fixed an issue with the Item175 (Nail of Malice) probability calculation.



Adjusted achievement condition logic:

- Changed from “only counts on this specific difficulty” to “this difficulty or higher” will now count.



Fixed an issue where missing map materials caused certain files to fail to load.



Fixed an issue with the Arena Boss Altar material displaying incorrectly.





If you encounter any issues after the update, please contact us via Discord or the in-game feedback feature (F10).

If you come across something fun during gameplay, you can also share it with other players using (F12).

Thank you for your continued support of EndlessAlice.

