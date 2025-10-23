Added an Autumn Festival Event with 6 new Autumn themed Levels, which will be available until the 30th November:

Haunted Hedge-maze

Pumpkin Smash

Chasing Ghosts

Fireworks & Wizards

Scarecrow Defender

Leaf Thief

Added 6 new playable Cats, which you can Unlock by getting a Gold Star on the Autumn Festival levels

(New Zealand Cat, Argentina Cat, Cat Fawkes, Hong Kong Cat, Witch Cat and Romania Cat).

Added Air Brakes to give you more control, so now you can use analogue brake with LT (Xbox Controller) or Left Ctrl key to smoothly slow down. If you keep holding it you will be able to hover in place until you let go.

Added 6 Festival Card Pickups and placed them in hidden spots on the 6 Autumn levels.



Added extra option to Pause Menu to Return to Level Select screen in between the Return to Title or Restart Level options.

Added Dynamic UI Controls Display for Keyboard or Joypad activity now dynamically triggers the UI to display controls for which one you use.

Added extra pages on the Cat and Collectable Card menus to create room for additional rewards. There will be a Winter Festival Event that will last for 3 months. If you miss the Autumn Festival, it will return every year on 1st September to 30th November. There will be seasonal themed levels and new cats, collectable cards and more content added with each.