0.9.5 HALLOWEEN UPDATE
Added
- Limited-time Halloween Boo Boo event
+ Check out the Boo Boo that appears every night at the bottom-right of the region.
+ You can purchase various items and objects.
+ Appears every year from October 20th to November 5th.
- Intro dialogue revised and new prologue added
+ You can see it by starting with a new save file.
- Locked regions now appear when starting **Story Mode**
+ They can be purified with Gold.
+ Save files from version 0.9.4 or earlier will not have locked regions.
- Added a Gold display text to the NPC trade UI.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that allowed placement of invisible wall objects.
- Fixed an issue where the tutorial and story overlapped after restarting from the first save.
- Fixed a bug that allowed saving during the intro.
- Fixed an issue where some dialogue lines were cut off.
- Fixed a bug where cursed tile graphics remained after the curse was lifted by a boss.
- Fixed ocean background visuals.
- Fixed an issue where the tutorial would not progress.
Changed files in this update