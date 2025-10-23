0.9.5 HALLOWEEN UPDATE

Added

- Limited-time Halloween Boo Boo event

+ Check out the Boo Boo that appears every night at the bottom-right of the region.

+ You can purchase various items and objects.

+ Appears every year from October 20th to November 5th.

- Intro dialogue revised and new prologue added

+ You can see it by starting with a new save file.

- Locked regions now appear when starting **Story Mode**

+ They can be purified with Gold.

+ Save files from version 0.9.4 or earlier will not have locked regions.

- Added a Gold display text to the NPC trade UI.

Bug Fixes

- Fixed a bug that allowed placement of invisible wall objects.

- Fixed an issue where the tutorial and story overlapped after restarting from the first save.

- Fixed a bug that allowed saving during the intro.

- Fixed an issue where some dialogue lines were cut off.

- Fixed a bug where cursed tile graphics remained after the curse was lifted by a boss.

- Fixed ocean background visuals.

- Fixed an issue where the tutorial would not progress.