THE DEATH KORPS OF KRIEG - DLC SKINS

The infamous Death Korps of Krieg march into Rust, bringing their grim, war-forged resolve to the island.

This pack delivers battle-scarred war gear, inspired by one of Warhammer 40,000’s most fearless regiments.

Gear up and march across the island clad in their signature gas-masked Hazmat suit. Shoulder your Death Korps of Krieg Backpack, designed with the rugged practicality of Astra Militarum kit. Unleash the roar of the Death Korps Chainsword and the thunder of the Krieg Shotgun, while the Death Korps Storage Containers transform your base into a fortified stronghold.



The Rust x Warhammer 40,000 pack, only available on Steam

DEATH KORPS OF KRIEG HAZMAT SUIT

A reskin of the Hazmat Suit with the classic Krieg gas mask and trench coat look.

You will be able to apply this skin at a repair bench or when you craft the item in game.

DEATH KORPS OF KRIEG BACKPACK

The rugged field pack for the survivalist soldier.

The Large Backpack (with the mug) skin is available to apply at a repair bench or when you craft the item in game.

DEATH KORPS OF KRIEG CHAINSWORD

Fire up the Chainsword - a brutal chainsaw reskin. You will be able to apply this skin at a repair bench or when you craft the item in game.

DEATH KORPS OF KRIEG SHOTGUN

A grimdark firearm with real stopping power.



The Death Korps of Krieg Shotgun skin is applicable to the Pump Shotgun. You will be able to apply this skin at a repair bench or when you craft the item in game.

DEATH KORPS OF KRIEG STORAGE CONTAINERS

The final items in the Rust x Warhammer 40,000 Pack - two Krieg-styled storage barrels. A veritcal and a horizontal variant. These are skins for the storage barrel stand alone items.

HALLOWEEN 2025

Happy Halloween!

This year, spooky season returns as darkness falls upon the island as monsters re-awaken from their slumber. The usual rifts open in random locations, leading to who-knows-where.

As always, enter if you dare, but if you do, you better prepare!

Learn more here.

CLOCKS GO BACK

Attention server owners!

BST officially ends and we head back to GMT this weekend - the clocks back an hour early Sunday morning!

Patches will be brought forward an hour early than usual until other timezones observe the autumn clock change.