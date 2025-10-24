The wait is over.



After years of work, sleepless nights, and way too much coffee, our team at ESDIP Games has finally unleashed Everdark: Undead Apocalypse — a first-person survival shooter where vampires don’t die to bullets, and faith might be your only weapon.

We built this game for players who grew up loving Doom, Resident Evil, and every 80s horror flick that smelled of iron and fear. Now it’s your turn to test your courage.

Available now on Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Play fast. Choose wisely. Stake hard.

If you enjoy the game, we need one small favor — and it matters more than you think:



Leave a Steam review.

Every single review helps other players find the game and keeps the indie horror flame alive.

Tell us what you liked, what scared you, or what nearly made you throw the mouse across the room.

Your words fuel us more than any ad campaign ever could.

Thank you for helping us make this real.

See you in the dark.

Play Everdark: Undead Apocalypse now