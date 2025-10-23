Fix
Fixed the issue with the UI text display in Enhanced Training.
Modified the ban rules to prevent duplicate rules from appearing.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Fixed the issue with the UI text display in Enhanced Training.
Modified the ban rules to prevent duplicate rules from appearing.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update