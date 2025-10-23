 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20511319 Edited 23 October 2025 – 10:59:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fix

  1. Fixed the issue with the UI text display in Enhanced Training.

  2. Modified the ban rules to prevent duplicate rules from appearing.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1278541
