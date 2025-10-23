Adjustment

1. Increased the strength of player characters at the game's beginning.

2. Added [Hexi Warhorse] as initial equipment of the [Commander] class.

3. Improved the auto-cast logic for the Skill [Summon Warhound]; the AI will use it more frequently.

4. Removed the Daily Mission [Zhangwu League: Secret Trade Route].

5. Adjusted some in-game text and translations.

Bug Fixes

1. Fixed an issue where story scenes could cause a crash.

2. Fixed an issue where all goods would be submitted in the [Deliver Goods] daily Mission.

3. Fixed an issue where Family Position tutorial images didn't properly load when using Traditional Chinese.

4. Fixed an issue where Character voices did not properly match their gender.

5. Fixed an issue where inconsistencies in some character portraits.

6. Fixed an issue where players could freely pass through [Duan-Long Fort].

7. Fixed an issue where players could improperly cost time at [Student Pavilion].